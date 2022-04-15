Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband Rishi on Ranbir's wedding: Your wish is fulfilled

It was a big day in the Kapoor-Bhatt household as Ranbir and Alia married after dating for some years. They wed at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai that was decked up like a bride herself with flowers, fairy lights, music and warmth from all the guests who were present.

The wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt commenced in the presence of family members from both sides and some close friends. The industry peeps weren’t invited to the wedding and it’s expected that the couple will host a party for them later on. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding pics are out! Meet the newlyweds

The two moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan looked their fab and were very happy as their children tied the knot. Neetu Kapoor, also shared a post today, wishing the best for her son and daughter-in-law and a special message. Here's why Karan Johar called Ranbir Kapoor his 'son-in-law'

The veteran actress posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor and mentioned that her husband, Rishi Kapoor’s wish was finally fulfilled. “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has has been fulfilled (sic),” she wrote.

The newlyweds chose a Sabyasachi designer ensemble for the wedding and kept it chic minimal in ivory and gold instead of reds or pinks (that is usually seen in Indian weddings). The couple also took only four pheras instead of the regular seven. They had a special pandit, we are told. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Timeline of their adorable moments together