This year's ‘futuristic’ Oscar stage will be covered with 90,000 Swarovski crystals!

This year's Oscar night will be full of A-listers, political statements, music and crystals - of course!



The most-awaited 94th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre this Sunday, March 27th. Apart from everything, the organisers made sure to make Hollywood's biggest night a grand event that will be hard to forget.



This year, apart from everything, Emmy-award creative director and designer David Korins designed a futuristic stage that will surely attract everyone's eyes. Korins took the job again of Academy stage designing after he did it in the year 2019.

They have teamed up with Swarovski to provide 90,000 Swarovski Crystals for the stage design and the most attractive part of the stage design will be the crystal curtain, which is made from Swarovski Crystals, that will shine with the brilliance of 120,000 pixels of LED lights and 5,000 linear feet of LED tape.





“The beautiful thing about working with Swarovski Crystals is that you use them just the way they are. They shine and sparkle the way you want them to,” Korins told Variety.

Producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan wanted a design that felt modern and fun.

“With Swarovski Crystals, there’s no need for scenic enhancements, what you want to do is accentuate what they are already meant to do and that is capture and reflect light beautifully.”



The stage design will also feature a dome, two floating orbs illuminated with strands of Swarovski Crystals and a swirling design. He has also incorporated LEDs to create an optical illusion.



Explaining the stage design, he said, “Our design is incredibly future-forward, and one that feels like it’s positive and light-emitting. It’s fair, bold, muscular, and it’s masculine and it’s feminine.”