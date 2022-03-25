Oscars 2022: Five things to watch at this year's awards ceremony

MOST UNPREDICTABLE RACE

Any of the five contenders for best actress could win the statuette, awards experts say. Some give the edge to Jessica Chastain for her portrayal of TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Kristen Stewart, known for playing lovestruck vampire Bella in the 'Twilight' saga, also is in the mix for her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'Spencer.'



The two are competing against Penelope Cruz for Spanish-language film 'Parallel Mothers,' Nicole Kidman's portrayal of Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos,' and Olivia Colman for 'The Lost Daughter.' The latter three actresses already have an Oscar.



(Photograph:Twitter)