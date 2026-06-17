/The Chainsmokers bring India tour back after three years; dates revealed

The Chainsmokers are all set to make a return to India after three years. The electronic music duo, best known for Closer, Something Just Like This, Paris, and Don't Let Me Down, will perform across three Indian cities in December 2026. The American artists confirmed the update through social media.

The Chainsmokers return to India

The tour will begin in Mumbai on December 18, followed by Delhi on December 19 and concluding in Bengaluru on December 20. The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 17, and fans can't wait to witness the artists once again after their last visit to India in 2023.

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Sharing the news on social media, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall wrote, "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!"

One of the biggest highlights of the tour will be the Mumbai concert, where The Chainsmokers are set to headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. In Delhi, the duo will headline the Indian Sneaker Festival, while the Bengaluru stop will be part of Sunburn Arena.

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Ticket details

Tickets for the Mumbai and Bengaluru performances have already gone live on BookMyShow. Fans interested in the Delhi show can register their interest while organisers prepare further ticketing details.

Organisers on The Chainsmokers' return

Commenting on the duo's return, Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, said, "There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade. We understand the emotional excitement fans feel at the prospect of witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today."