/Unexpected crossovers! Foreign actors who made memorable appearances in Indian films

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo has been making headlines for his debut in the Indian cinema with Ranabaali. The makers recently dropped his first look from the film, sending fans into a frenzy. But he is not the first foreign actor to step into Indian cinema. Over the years, several international stars have made their mark with cameos, dance appearances and supporting roles. From Sylvester Stallone to Will Smith, foreign actors who have given some memorable crossover moments on the Indian screen.