/Unexpected crossovers! Foreign actors who made memorable appearances in Indian films

There are several memorable cameos and special appearances made by international actors in Indian films. From Will Smith to Sylvester Stallone, a look at foreign actors who left a mark on Indian cinema.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo has been making headlines for his debut in the Indian cinema with Ranabaali. The makers recently dropped his first look from the film, sending fans into a frenzy. But he is not the first foreign actor to step into Indian cinema. Over the years, several international stars have made their mark with cameos, dance appearances and supporting roles. From Sylvester Stallone to Will Smith, foreign actors who have given some memorable crossover moments on the Indian screen.
Though he featured in a brief role in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq, Indian fans still remember the unexpected cameo. Known for his larger-than-life action persona, the actor has featured in several hit franchises such as Rocky and Rambo. Kambakkht Ishq, directed by Sabbir Khan, starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.
The Hollywood superstar appeared in a special song sequence in Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria. His collaboration with Johar became a hot topic of conversation at the time. Smith is known for films such as Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, Bad Boys, and Hancock.
Kambakkht Ishq featured another international face, Denise Richards, who became a topic of conversation when the film was released. She has received praise for her appearances in films such as Wild Things and The World Is Not Enough. She played a fictionalized version of herself in the Bollywood film.
Paul Blackthorne is one of the earliest and most memorable foreign actors who left a mark on Indian cinema. He portrayed Captain Andrew Russell, the arrogant colonial officer in Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan. The Oscar-nominated classic recently marked its 25th anniversary and was re-released in India.
American actor Christopher B. Duncan played a key role in Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed film My Name Is Khan. Duncan is widely known for portraying former US President Barack Obama in various television productions. My Name Is Khan was released in 2010 and was directed by Karan Johar. The film also featured Kajol in the lead role.
Academy Award-winning actor Ben Kingsley starred in the thriller Teen Patti alongside Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan, and Shraddha Kapoor. He has worked on several acclaimed projects such as Gandhi, Schindler's List, Shutter Island, and Hugo. In the 2010 film, Kingsley portrayed a British mathematician whose interactions with Bachchan's character become central to the story.
Vosloo is the latest addition to the list. Best known for the iconic role of Imhotep in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, he will star as the main antagonist in Ranabaali. Playing Sir Theodore Hector, a feared British officer, the makers recently unveiled his first look from the film. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.