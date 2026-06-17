/Why Rajkumar Hirani chose an alien as the lead character in Aamir Khan's PK, filmmaker reveals

Rajkumar Hirani, who is currently gearing up for the release of Pritam and Pedro, has recently opened up about one of the most-talked-about decisions in his 2014 blockbuster PK. The filmmaker has revealed that keeping an alien as the lead character was an important aspect of the film, and not just because of a fascination with science fiction.

Why PK featured an alien

During a conversation with Variety India, Hirani revealed that his approach to depicting an extraterrestrial character was entirely different from that of filmmaker Steven Spielberg. "My reason will be surely completely different to Mr. Spielberg’s reason to use them in his films," he said. "My reason to use one in ‘PK’ was purely that if there’s an alien who lands on earth, he would know nothing about the way we see God. Through his innocence, we’ll be able to tell a story about God in religions. Because if you were narrating the story from the point of view of some rationalist, he would have a fixed view."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

But do you know the character was not always envisioned as an alien? "He leaves the jungle after 20 years, and nobody has told him what God is. So, he’s very curious. From there on, one fine day, that character became an alien. Yeah, that was the only reason," he added.

Hirani about children's film

In the same interview, Hirani also opened up about the challenges faced by children's cinema in India. "Studios hesitate to make a film because they might feel that there’s not a market. But I always feel there’s always one. It’s just what story you choose to tell. For example, in Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan went ahead and made beautiful films for children. Even for Chillar Party, director Nitesh Tiwari made a beautiful film. At the same time, I remember that they were struggling to sell it. I don’t think anybody’s deliberately not making it, it’s a choice of individual filmmakers and studios to put it out there," he explained.

About Pritam and Pedro

Directed by Avinash Arun, the series is set in Goa and marks Rajkumar Hirani's first project on OTT. The cast features Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, and Vikrant Massey in the lead with Mona Singh, Boman Irani, Satyadeep Mishra, Shruti Marathe and Rajesh Sharma playing key roles.