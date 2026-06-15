/Pritam & Pedro trailer out: Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani team up in Rajkumar Hirani's debut web series

The trailer of Pritam & Pedro, backed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has been unveiled, giving the viewers a glimpse of the quirky web series packed with comedy and suspense. Directed by Avinash Arun, the series is slated to release next month.

Pritam & Pedro trailer

The trailer, which was released on Monday, introduces the audience to Pedro, played by Arshad Warsi. He is a crime branch officer who gets transferred to the cyber cell. But with little knowledge about computers and digital investigations, he gets frustrated.

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To solve a sensitive kidnapping case, Pedro is paired with Pritam Parker, an ethical hacker played by Vir Hirani. As the investigation progresses, the unlikely duo gets trapped in a dangerous world of cybercriminals and online threats.

Their target is a mysterious hacker, played by Vikrant Massey, who appears to be at the centre of a high-profile kidnapping involving a politician's son.

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Makers and actors on the series

Speaking about the project, Rajkumar Hirani said, "What excited me most about this story was the relationship at its heart. Pritam and Pedro come from completely different worlds and see life very differently, but they are forced into a journey together. I've always been drawn to stories about people, their contradictions, their vulnerabilities and the unexpected relationships they form along the way. This series allowed us to explore all of that while having a lot of fun with the world and characters."

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi added, "Pedro is one of those characters who doesn't overthink life; he trusts his instincts, follows his heart and often lands himself in situations he probably shouldn't be in. What I loved about the show was the madness, humour and unpredictability of the journey. I think audiences are going to have a great time watching the story unfold."

Vikrant Massey highlighted the show's mix of genres, saying, "What drew me to the series was how layered and entertaining it is at the same time. There is humour, mystery, emotion and a lot of surprising turns. Every character has their own agenda, their own flaws and their own journey, which makes the world feel incredibly alive. It was a joy to be part of something so unique."

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Vir Hirani reflected on his experience and shared, "For me, the biggest privilege of this journey has been the opportunity to learn from some of the finest actors and storytellers in the industry. Every day on set felt like a masterclass whether it was watching Arshad sir bring humour so effortlessly to a scene, Vikrant's incredible attention to detail, Mona ma'am's warmth and spontaneity, or learning from Avinash sir behind the camera. I couldn't have asked for a better environment to learn, grow and find my footing as an actor."

About Pritam & Pedro

Set in Goa, the series marks Rajkumar Hirani's first project on OTT, and also serves as Vir Hirani's debut as a lead actor. The cast also features Mona Singh, Boman Irani, Satyadeep Mishra, Shruti Marathe and Rajesh Sharma in key roles.