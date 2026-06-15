/Mahesh Bhatt presents: Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma team up for new action thriller

Actors Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma are all set to feature in a new action thriller titled Naam - To Live is War, with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt coming on board as the presenter of the film. The film’s name draws inspiration from Mahesh Bhatt’s blockbuster Naam (1986), but the similarities end there. Naam - To Live is War is not a remake. It is based on an original script by Sidhaanth Sachdev, Suhrita Das and Shweta Bothra, who have penned it under the creative supervision of Mahesh Bhatt

While the film will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the leading lady is yet to be unveiled. The project is produced by Utsav Entertainment and Productions, and the studio on board for the film is Alphaneon Studioz. Though the film’s plot is still under wraps, Naam - To Live is War will see Veer Pahariya as the protagonist. The makers have revealed that he will be playing the role of an angry young man with grey shades, and Varun Sharma will be stepping into the shoes of a fierce antagonist. The love story, which forms an important aspect in the film, will be propelled by melodious music.

Talking about first-time producers, Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay, Mahesh Bhatt shed light on what helps youngsters in the long run who take on the mantle. He said, “This is a business that demands resilience. This field is about attitude more than aptitude. What will make their narrative different is their courage to be themselves. They should have audacity and follow their heart.“

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Talking about Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma coming together for the project, Mahesh Bhatt said, “They are far more cinematically literate than we were. They have the thirst and urgency to create a place for themselves under the sun. If their collective drive can be used and funnelled down, then they will have a unique film in their hands.”

Director Sidhaant Sachdev, who has been an assistant director in films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Hamari Adhuri Kahani and has worked with both Mahesh Bhatt and Mohit Suri, will be bringing their cinematic sensibility to this film.

Talking about Sidhaant, Mahesh Bhatt shared, “I want him to make the film within the budget because every producer demands that you not only make a good film but make it within the budget that’s been sanctioned. He must stay fiercely committed to his vision. He can take insights from all of us. But he must understand that in this business, there is democracy till a point, and then there is dictatorship.”