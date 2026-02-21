/Arshad Warsi in Munnabhai MBBS to Jaaved Jaaferi in Dhamaal: Actors who made a lasting impact in pop culture classics

Bollywood entertainment holds a timeless place. Some actors haven't just played characters but have marked their lasting impact on pop culture. From Javed Jaaferi to Akshaye Khanna, these actors delivered iconic performances that remain unforgettable classics.
Bollywood entertainment secures a special place in every individual's heart and mind. While many films come and go, some films still carry a sense of nostalgia, becoming an unfaded gem in the industry's treasure and a flagbearer of pop culture. Take a look at the actors who delivered an impressive range of their pop culture classics to the nation, from Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi to Akshaye Khanna.
Dhamaal is a comedy classic. Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav brought a strong, animated energy to the goofy, dim-witted character, all while adding to the chaos. His childlike innocence and comic rhythm enhanced the ensemble comedy, making Manav more than a character but a vibe till the last.
Pankaj Tripathi’s Rudra Bhaiya stole the show in the Stree franchise. His spot-on humour and hilarious expressions turned every frame into comedy gold. Stree became a genre-defining blockbuster, and Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal is a big reason why the film enjoys a cult status today.
The most acclaimed character in the recent Aditya Dhar spy thriller, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, has mastered the art of intensity, gifting Dhurandhar his aura. As Dakait, Khanna brought an unmatched intensity and chills that gave audiences a pop-culture slow burn.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as Faizal Khan, had a breakthrough in this role, transforming him from a character actor into a leading man. “Baap ka, bhai ka, dada ka, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal!" The dialogue became a staple for every youth, showcasing Siddiqui as more than a character. From razor-sharp dialogue delivery to his swag-filled walk, Faizal became an iconic figure in modern-day Hindi cinema.
The highly acclaimed comedy-drama, Munnabhai MBBS, features Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. If Munna brought heart on one side, Arshad Warsi on the other brought swag as Circuit. Being a sidekick to Munna, Warsi as Circuit was more than just comic relief; he became a cultural phenomenon. His loyalty-filled bromance and quirky one-liners made Circuit one of the most beloved sidekicks ever!