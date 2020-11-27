Prince Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief: Report

Meghan Markle recently published a powerful piece in The New York Times about suffering a miscarriage over the summer. In the essay, the Duchess of Sussex wrote about how important it is to check in on each other and ask the simple question "are you OK," stressing the importance of shared grief as a means of healing.



According to The Daily Beast, Prince Harry discussed their miscarriage with his family, and they were also aware of Meghan's New York Times op-ed ahead of publication. More significantly, the royals have reportedly been supporting Harry and Meghan through this heart-breaking experience.



As per the report, the Queen's office said they wouldn't be making a public comment, calling Meghan and Harry's experience “deeply personal,” while Charles' said the same.

“[Prince] Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief,” a source told Us Weekly. “There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”



Also see: Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly ensured Netflix ended 'The Crown' before it came to their part

In an article that Meghan has written for The New York Times, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July this year. Married to Britain's Prince Harry, she is the mother of a one-year-old son Archie.

Talking about the experience, she wrote, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,"

Meghan added, "loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020".



Also read: Chrissy Teigen says she is in a 'grief depression hole' after suffering miscarriage

The 39-year old former actress shared her experience and urged everyone to "commit to asking others, 'are you OK?'" as America celebrated Thanksgiving over the weekend.



Harry and Meghan moved to California earlier this year after quitting their roles as members of the royal family in March.