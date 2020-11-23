Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly ensured Netflix ended 'The Crown' before it came to their part

Netflix hot show 'The Crown' has got almost the entire world gripped as it premiered Season 4 of the series last month. With the entry of Princess Diana and former UK Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher- the show has become one of the most widely watched series on the OTT platform.



While everyone is getting a glimpse of how Princess Diana and Prince Charles marriage slowly crumbled, a lot of the fans were also curious on whether the show will also highlight Prince William and Prince Harry's personal journey's as well. The show though will end much before the two Princes became adults and took responsibilities as Royals. And if one goes by the recent reports, it seems Prince Harry had a hand in it.

A month back Harry and his wife Meghan Markle signed a massive production deal with Netflix and reportedly made a specific demand from the OTT giant. The couple reportedly wanted the show to end before it came to their part.

While 'The Crown' had been lauded by fans- the royal family has chosen to disassociate itself from the show. The show has not always shown the members of the royal family is good light- often showing the manipulative side and even discussed topics that have been well-guarded within the family for years.

While Meghan and Harry have leveraged their Netflix deal to put forth their demand, royal biographer Angela Levin, who penned the 2018 bio 'Harry: Conversations with the Prince', thinks this strategy was a mistake that could backfire on the couple.

Levin described that couple's decision to sign a Netflix deal was a 'terrible error' considering the OTT giant's show showed his family members in a bad light.

According to Levin, Harry told her two years ago that the royal family were "all absolutely watching everything" on 'The Crown', but was already declaring that he was "going to insist it stops before it reaches me."

The couple reportedly was not keen that the show highlights their strain relationship with the family as they exited their royal duties earlier in March this year.

'The Crown' will have two more seasons with the sixth season being its final one.

