Prince Harry voted as the 'World's Sexiest Royal' even after Megxit

Prince Harry has been crowned as the worlds 'Sexiest Royal' even after the Megxit.



In a People Magazine poll, the Duke of Sussex beat out his big brother Prince William, and several other royal heartthrobs from the world, including Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden, Prince Felix of Luxembourg, and Prince Mateen of Brunei.

Last year, he was voted as a 'Sexiest Dad Alive' title by beating celebrities like Steven Yeun and Ryan Reynolds.



His new win may give some people little problem as Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle and son stepped back from his Royal duties and shifted to North America earlier this year, and despite this, he has been honoured with the title. Harry and Meghan are also no longer to be referred to as His/Her Royal Highness.



Meanwhile, Black Panther actress Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'



