Chrissy Teigen says she is in a 'grief depression hole' after suffering miscarriage

Model-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is in grief over her pregnancy loss. Teigen was expecting third child with musician John Legend but suffered a miscarriage last month. Having shared the terrible news with her followers on social media, she took a brief break from all the platforms but is now back - even though she admits she isn't that active yet.



"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," Teigen tweeted. "They’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020 ×

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a photo of herself and daughter Luna cuddled up on the couch next to her mother.



"One day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here's me needing my mommy," she captioned the picture.

The mother of two had been open about her third pregnancy with her fans. She had accidentally revealed the gender of the baby- a boy- and had been sharing updates of pregnancy all along.



It was Teigen who had informed that she had to be admitted to hospital last month as she suffered complications in pregnancy. A day later she informed she had suffered a miscarriage.

Meghan Markle to Chrissy Teigen: Celebrities who have opened up about their pregnancy complications



A few weeks later Teigen wrote an essay for the Medium where she narrated her experience in details and thanked fans, family and friends for the support as she and her family coped with the loss.



After Teigen opened up about her experience, stars like Kate Beckinsale and Meghan Markle too have recently opened up about the pain of suffering a miscarriage.