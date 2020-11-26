Meghan Markle to Chrissy Teigen: Celebrities who have opened up about their pregnancy complications

John Legend-Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen recently lost her third baby with husband John Legend. The cookbook author shared the news with the world on her social media. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote.

''Every day is so different, so when people ask me how I'm doing, I always say 'I'm OK – today', '' she said. ''Obviously it’s so painful to go through something like this, as a woman – something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of,'' Chrissy said in an interview later.

(Photograph:Twitter)