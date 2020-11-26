Meghan Markle to Chrissy Teigen: Celebrities who have opened up about their pregnancy complications
Meghan Markle recently revealed her devastating miscarriage earlier in 2020 and tried to encourage women to speak up about their pain. But before Markle, many other celebs have shared their emotional stories of losing a child.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are happy parents to 9-year-old boy Azad. The couple welcomed their boy via surrogacy. Before Azad's birth, Kiran too suffered an unfortunate miscarriage. Aamir himself had shared the news nearly a decade back and at that time requested privacy to heal. "Kiran and I lost our baby. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to avert a miscarriage. The last 2 months have been a struggle for us. Ki and I need time to heal," the actor had said.
(Photograph:Instagram)
John Legend-Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen recently lost her third baby with husband John Legend. The cookbook author shared the news with the world on her social media. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote.
''Every day is so different, so when people ask me how I'm doing, I always say 'I'm OK – today', '' she said. ''Obviously it’s so painful to go through something like this, as a woman – something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of,'' Chrissy said in an interview later.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently welcomed their second child, a girl via surrogacy. Shilpa, before her first child Viaan Kundra was born had suffered a miscarriage, ''I am going to actually share with you my experience of motherhood or rather my journey to motherhood. So when I discovered I was pregnant for the first time, I was overjoyed. And then I had a miscarriage and it was devastating. I thought I would never get pregnant again. And then I was diagnosed with APL syndrome. Imagine someone as healthy as me was diagnosed with APLS and I was very frightened. I feel when you think of motherhood, it should be a very joyous experience, not a fearful one.'' she had said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ajay Devgn-Kajol
Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot in 1999 and a year after their marriage the couple were expecting their first child but Kajol unfortunately suffered a miscarriage.
Kajol revealed that while she was receiving critical acclaim for her role in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', her personal life was in turmoil. ''Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that, it was tough. But eventually, it worked out and we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Beyonce-Jayz
Singer Beyonce, mum of 3 children opened up about her miscarriages. The star revealed, "I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift."
"Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Meghan Markle-Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex recently opened up for the first time about the 'unbearable grief' she experienced earlier this year when she had a miscarriage. In an article that Meghan wrote, ''I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,".
In the article, she added, ''Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gwyneth Paltrow-Chris Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about suffering a miscarriage when she was expecting her third baby. Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris Martin share two children Apple and Moses together. In an interview Gwyneth had said, "My children ask me to have a baby all the time," she said. "And you never know, I could squeeze one more in. I am missing my third. I’m thinking about it. "
"But I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn’t work out and I nearly died. So I am like, "Are we good here or should we go back and try again?'"
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who are happily married for over 29 years now, are proud parents of three children. During an appearance in a TV show, SRK revealed that his wife Gauri too had suffered a miscarriage when he was shooting in the USA years back. "Before Aryan, there were some miscarriages but then when he was born, a couple of days were difficult. Suhana was a girl so that was exciting, as Gauri and I, both of us always wanted a girl first. But it happened second.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman discussed her heart breaking journey of losing two pregnancies. The actress suffered a ectopic pregnancy in 1990 at age 23, when she was still married to Tom Cruise. ''I know the yearning. That yearning. It’s a huge, aching yearning. And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough, '' the 50-year-old actress had said years later. ''That’s massive grief to certain women.''