Study sheds light on our 'Bad Romance' with 'earworms'; here's why that tune is stuck in your head

We've all been there. You have a song you can't get out of your head, maybe you hate it, but you still find yourself humming its tune. Why does this happen? Turns out there's science behind this. A new study has revealed the science behind earworms and has even come up with a way you can kick them out of your head.

The research by Professor Emery Schubert of the University of New South Wales Arts and Media School found that earworms creep into our brains while we're relaxed, or rather when our brains are in a "low-attentional state."

Shubert describes this as the state which is "sometimes referred to as mind wandering."

"In other words, if you’re deeply engaged with the environment you are in, really concentrating on a task, then you won’t get an earworm," he explains.

The study which has been published in the journal Music & Science found that these "involuntary musical imagery," are often choruses of songs and that certain songs are more successful as earworms. This is because they have catchy, repetitive tunes that our brains are familiar with.

Schubert says that most research on earworms to date has analysed the song's hook — a short riff or passage that works to catch a listener's attention. He said that, however, the research fails to take into consideration the "repetition of the music structure."

To reiterate this point, the research makes reference to an earlier study that revealed that Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' is one of the most persistent earworms.

"The implication is that earworms might not have anything to do with the musical features at all. It largely doesn’t matter what the music is, as long as repetition is part of the music structure."

However, as per the research, apart from the repetition, the relaxation of the listener and their familiarity with the music also matter.

Now, if you're looking for a way to get rid of the earworm, apparently it's very simple. All you have to do is either finish off the music by "consciously thinking of another piece of music, or by removing yourself from the triggers, such as words or memories that relate to the music or lyrics."