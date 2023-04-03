Here's how Artificial Intelligence can help modern-day Goldilocks get a good night's sleep

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere, and we mean everywhere. From virtual friends to chatbots, to image and video generation, AI is making headlines. But did you think it could ever be a part of sleep? One of the most basic needs of any living being is good rest. For many, sleep is an actual hobby. What if artificial intelligence takes over this part of our lives too? No, AI won't be doing the sleeping for us, but it would be contributing to how we sleep.

Believe it or not, artificial intelligence is already a part of the industry. There exist special mattresses that are equipped with AI technology and help you sleep better.

Watch | How AI and Automation will impact jobs in the future

The report further cite

These AI mattresses can detect, and monitor our sleep cycles, adjust their temperature according to our needs and even adapt their firmness according to what we need.

It is not fiction; in 2022, a hotel in New York made headlines for its suite that is dedicated to the pleasure of sleep. One of the key features of this room is a mattress from a company called Bryte. The mattress is integrated with artificial intelligence technology.

What is so special about this artificial intelligence-equipped mattress?

The answer is, so much.

Do you remember the story of Goldilocks and how after eating the bear's porridge, she tried out two mattresses before finding her perfect fit? Well, no need to be a modern-day Goldilocks. AI has you covered.

The core of this AI mattress, as per AFP, features 90 cushions, each of which can adapt to the user's individual needs in terms of firmness or softness. This could especially be a boon for couples with different tastes in mattress firmness.

Additionally, it can also adjust its temperatures as per your need, and all its features can be controlled via an app.

Another company, Sleep Number, also unveiled an AI mattress last year. This one can detect health problems and make appropriate adjustments.

However, mattresses are not the only way artificial intelligence is being incorporated into the sleep industry.

A study by researchers from the University of Copenhagen's Department of Computer Science in collaboration with the Danish Centre for Sleep Medicine at the danish hospital Rigshospitalet has developed an AI-based algorithm that can improve the diagnosis, treatment and overall understanding of sleep disorders.

While these technological advancements are amazing, they are also expensive. So, it will be a few years till they become commonplace.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE