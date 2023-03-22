AI predicts what Donald Trump's arrest would look like. Take a look at the viral images!

As the world awaits with bated breath, former US President Donald Trump's arrest and indictment, purported pictures of the 'historic' detention are already going viral. Confused? Well, the pictures are an AI-generated satirical take on what Trump's arrest would look like, and the results are equal parts mind-blowing and as per Twitter users "hilarious". The artificial intelligence-generated images have been well received by social media users and are spreading like wildfire, with netizens applauding them as an example of "AI being used for good".

The AI-generated images show Trump in various predicaments. In one, the former president can be seen running from the police, in another, he is portrayed engaged in a skirmish with them. Yet another depicts him being carried away by the forces.

Here's what artificial intelligence "thinks" the arrest could look like:





Businessman, former President Donald Trump in a first-of-its-kind incident, faces impending arrest over alleged hush money he paid to a porn star. If he is arrested, this would be the first time a criminal case is launched against a current or former US president.

The controversial politician as per claims paid porn star Stormy Daniels alias Stephanie Clifford $130,000 for her silence on an affair the two supposedly had. Daniels was allegedly paid the money to keep mum during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

While Trump has repeatedly denied the affair, a grand jury could this week potentially bring charges against him. If arrested, he would have to travel to New York for fingerprinting and other processing as part of the indictment.

