'Guilty' vs 'just another witch hunt', things heat up as US braces for possible Trump arrest

As the United States braces for possible indictment and arrest of former president Donald Trump, his supporters on Tuesday rallied near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Another small gathering was seen outside of a Manhattan courthouse, where anti-Trump protestors were seen hoisting banners like "Trump is guilty", and "indict".

In Florida, waving flags and praying for their beloved leader, Trump supporters as per Reuters claimed that the charges against the businessman are "just another witch hunt".

Watch | Did Trump pay adult-film star to not discuss the encounter? New York braces for drama

Trump is under investigation for allegedly paying $130,000 as hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. As per reports, the politician paid Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, and another woman with the money to stay silent about affairs they claim to have had with Trump.

The former president Trump, however, denies that the affairs happened.

Echoing Donald Trump's own frequent criticism for the various investigations against him, one of his supporters 18-year-old Colton McCormick said: "I think it's just another witch hunt that's not going to result in anything good for the Democrats in the end."

A grand jury could bring charges against the politician as soon as this week, reports Reuters. If former president Trump is indicted, this would be the first-ever criminal case against any of the US presidents. If arrested, he would have to travel from his Florida home to New York for fingerprinting and other processing.

It could also hurt Trump's comeback attempt as the US President. As per a Reuters poll, around 44 per cent of Republicans believe that if indicted, Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 US presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies)

