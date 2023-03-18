Donald Trump claims he'll be 'arrested', calls for protests

Former US president Donald Trump claimed on Saturday (March 18) that he was expecting to get "arrested" on Tuesday next week and appeared to ask supporters to start protesting.

Citing a "leak" from the Manhattan district attorney's office, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning:

"Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"

The investigation centers on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 polls to stop Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from going public about an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier.

Prosecutors are weighing whether to charge Trump in the case.

If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to be charged with a crime.

Trump's lawyer told CNBC on Friday evening that his client would surrender to face criminal charges if he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

In his post, written in capital letters, Trump referred to "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office."

Invitation to testify

Daniels met with prosecutors on Wednesday and "agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed," according to her lawyer Charles Brewster.

Earlier this month, Trump was given the opportunity to testify by District Attorney Alvin Bragg's team but is expected to decline, to avoid potentially incriminating himself.

Experts say the invitation is a sign that he will almost certainly be charged.

