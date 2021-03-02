Halsey slams speculations around her pregnancy

Halsey is pregnant with her first child and the speculation around her conception is irking the singer.

Recently, the singer reminded the public to mind its own business when it comes to her motherhood journey and suggested that people should stop reading and spreading rumors about her process.

Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story, "why is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?"





She said, "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

In January, the artist announced that she's expecting her first child with her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin. The 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, "surprise!" along with photos from her creative maternity shoot.





The singer has been quite open about the challenges she's faced while trying to have a baby—in her own words. In 2016, she shared that she suffered a miscarriage the year prior, just hours before she was set to perform on stage. According to her account, she took some painkillers and wore an adult diaper during the show. She recalled, "It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life... That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f--king human being anymore.'"

"I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star," Halsey added. "More than I want to be anything in the world."She gave more details on how she was trying to have kids in 2018, revealing she was freezing her eggs. She shared on The Doctors, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Additionally, she explained that her endometriosis symptoms had gotten worse while she was on tour. "When I started touring and playing concerts and traveling, the stress and strain on my body really started to enhance the symptoms and make the experience a little bit worse," recalled the star, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.

In the weeks since revealing her pregnancy news, she's continued to talk about her experiences, like how her growing baby bump has affected the way she views her body.

"I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," Halsey wrote on Feb. 18. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."