Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Elton John call out rapper DaBaby’s homophobic comments

On July 25, American rapper DaBaby performed at the Rolling Loud Festival where he went on a homophobic rant where he asked his fans to turn on the flashlights of their phones if they “didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks.” The 29 YO rapper went on to make several other objectionable statements about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community.



Following major backlash, DaBaby later issued a series of statements on Twitter, trying to recant his statements and making it about race. “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies Folded hands,” he wrote.

“& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of Black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time,” added DaBaby.

Since the controversial appearance, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Indya Moore, and Elton John have called his homophobic statements out on social media.



“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” Lipa wrote on her Instagram story. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”



Demi Lovato shared a repost of a DaBaby-tagged Instagram post from Matt Bernstein, featuring “HIV is not a gay disease” written on a chest.



Elton John issued a statement criticizing the rapper. “We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” read one of his five tweets on the subject.



