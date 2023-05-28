King Charles paid musical tribute to Tina Turner at Buckingham Palace

Tina Turner's death has left a huge void in the hearts of her fans. Tributes have been pouring in ever since the death of the legendary singer was announced. On Friday, King Charles III honoured the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The newly crowned king of Britain allowed the Welsh Guards to play Turner's song ''The Best'' during the ceremony in London on Friday.

As per Hello, the Welsh Guards Band, alongside the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums, played the song during the Changing of the Guard ceremony, It's a formal ceremony where a group of soldiers who protect the Palace are replaced by a new group of soldiers

The videos of the event were shared on social media, and Tina's fans hailed the gesture. Simply the best!! 🎼



Watch as the @WelshGuardsBand pay tribute to #TinaTurner with their version of 'The Best' during the #ChangingOfTheGuard 💂‍♂️



One user wrote: "A lovely tribute to Tina by the WelshGuards! I felt happy and sad listening to it! Thank you for all the songs, Tina. ."

A third user wrote: "Absolutely love this! Thank you."

Charles met Tina for the first time in 1986 when she performed at the Prince’s Trust All-Star Rock Concert in Wembley Stadium. Tina Turner: A Legend End of an era! The death of Hollywood music icon Tina Turner has left everyone heartbroken. The legend breathed her last on Wednesday, May 24, in her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, following a prolonged illness.

The legendary singer was 83 years old. Dubbed the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll'', Tina began her career in 1957 with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm and went on to dominate music charts throughout her career, giving the world iconic songs like ''What's Love Got To Do With It''.

Her death was announced via her official Instagram handle. ''It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,'' the post reads.

