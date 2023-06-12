Kate Middleton's kids do 'dishes after meals' as she wants them to stay grounded

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids might be royal successors to the British throne but they don’t have it easy. Their mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has defined chores for them as she wants them to be grounded. Busy juggling royal life and her engagements as one along with being a mom, Kate has “created a fun chart, and the children get gold stars for every task they complete, from making their beds in the morning to filling their dog Orla’s water bowl. They’ve learned that money doesn’t grow on trees,” said an insider to OK magazine.

The source was quoted saying that “her royal schedule is currently free, and, after the past couple of months, she needs it. Her daily life is already so hectic, and she’s always got to be ‘on’ when she’s serving.” Kate’s countryside home, Anmer Hall is a place of comfort, the insider where she stays easy and can let her guard down”.

“She prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life. With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself. She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night,” the insider added.

Kate wants kids to stay humble

The kids are expected to clean their dishes every night after a meal, and “in the summer, she makes an amazing watermelon salad that everyone adores.”