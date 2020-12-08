Kardashians cancel their annual Christmas party for the first time in over 40 years

The Kardashians have cancelled their annual Christmas Eve party for the 1st time in over 40 years, after facing backlash for saying it was still happening this year. The Kardashian Christmas extravaganza has been going on in the family since 1978.



After a fan asked Khloe Kardashian if her family was still having the party via Twitter on Sunday, the reality star revealed that the family decided to call off the event due to the growing number of novel coronavirus cases in California.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978," she wrote.

Khloe added: "Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."





As the case count in California has climbed, state officials announced a new round of regional stay-at-home orders as hospitals' intensive care units reach capacity.

Earlier in November, Khloe told a fan that the family was thinking of having a "small and safe" version of the event with rapid COVID-19 testing for guests, leading to a wave of backlash.

"I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before We have to think of what is safest," she tweeted.



Knowing that the Kardashian-Jenner family tends to invite a large group to the event and spare no expense, people were angered that they were still having the party and using tests for their friends.

Known for the gala party, Kourtney Kardashian reportedly spent an estimated $440,000 on the 2019 event and Kim Kardashian West shelled out an estimated $1.3 million the year prior to that.

In early November the family was criticised massively after Kendall Jenner threw a crowded 25th birthday party where few guests appeared to wear masks.

Kris Jenner, Kendall's mother, defended the supermodel and said all of the party-goers were tested before attending the event on an episode of SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live."

"We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how, and be responsible and do the right thing," she said.