Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall has officially filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday six years after the pair married.

The 65-year-old model and actress filed a petition in Superior Court of California, citing "irreconcilable differences" as legal grounds for divorce.

In her petition, she also sought unspecified spousal support from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch and wants him to pay for her attorney`s fees.

She said in the petition she is "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch`s) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained."

Hall`s attorney, Ronald Brot, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Murdoch and Hall married in a low-key ceremony in central London`s Spencer House in March 2016. It was Murdoch`s fourth marriage and Hall`s second.

The Fox Corp chairman controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company.