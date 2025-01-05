J-Hope is eagerly looking forward to the new year, 2025 with big hopes. The K-pop sensation has penned an emotional letter for his army, reflecting on the year 2024 and sharing his plans for the new year.

The BTS member resumed his normal life in October 2024 after completing eighteen months of mandatory South Korean military service.

J-Hope's goodbye to anxious 2024

Bidding adieu to 2024, the crooner penned his feelings into a long note dedicated to the year gone and the hopes he had for the new year 2025.

Sharing that he had anxious feelings when he stepped out of the military camp, he wrote in the Weverse, ''How was the year 24 for all of you?To me, I believe the year 24 was a year where I had really a lot of mixed feelings and a year where I alternated between a lot of emotions.''

He wrote, ''It was great since it was sthe bright year of my discharge (from the military),then I was at a loss on how to endure until October, then since that time finally approached in reality I felt great, then I felt anxious while being worried about my plans after the discharge, then once I discharged in reality, I swung between the joy that was all over the place, and I believe I ended the year by myself doing various things while being nervous and excited for the year 25.''

J Hope calls 2025 'a very important year'

Calling 2025 'a very important year', J Hope wrote, ''I can also feel fully intact that the year 25 will be a very important year for me amongst the flow of nature. And I'll show (you all) a lot of (various) things!In a way that it's a bit more mature and suits me well, I'm trying to approach with a plan that will provide everyone satisfaction!''