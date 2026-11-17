Samay Raina and his remarks always seem to land him in controversy, no matter how much people laugh at them. Now, an episode of India's Got Latent season 2 released on Netflix on Friday has landed the stand-up comedian in fresh controversy over a remark he made about a contestant named Salma Deewani.

The episode, which has actress Huma Qureshi as a guest, saw Raina commenting on the contestant that had now facing backlash from a Islamic scholar.

The remark has now drawn strong criticism from religious leaders as well. In a statement, All India Sunni Jamiat Ulama secretary Maulana Khalil Rahman Noori condemned Raina's comment, calling it morally wrong.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “Morally speaking, this is wrong. I don't think it's right. He shouldn't have passed the comment like this. It is her personal matter with whom she has come and with whom she has not come. To say that she has come with her husband or someone else, that is not right. This is wrong.”

What happened at India's Got Latent season 2 episode?

The latest episode of India's Got Latent season 2, which premiered on Netflix, has once again put Samay Raina at the centre of a controversy over a comment directed at contestant Salma Deewani.

During her interaction, Samay asked Salma, whose real name is Bhagyashree Tarke, whether she had come with someone. She explained that she had travelled to Mumbai alone, but was accompanied to the show by a cousin who lives in the city.

On this, Qureshi asked, "Who cousin?", Samay replied, "Husband honge."

Soon after the clip went viral, several netizens reacted to it. While a few people took the clip as a joke, another section of people called Bhagyashree out for roasting Muslims.

One user wrote,''Her real name is Bhagyashree tarke.These people want fame by roasting Muslims. They suffer from the disease of Islamophobia.''

However, another user called it genuine talent.

Who is Salma Diwani?

Salma Deewani is a fictional character played by Bhagyashree Tarke. She is a Hyderabad-based theatre actor, known for playing Muslim women characters across the country in different sketches, and has been performing and gaining recognition for her work.