The trailer of Neeraj Pandey's new web series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was launched in Kolkata amid much fanfare. At the launch event, Pandey hinted at a possible cameo by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly- fondly called as the Prince Of Calcutta.

Sourav Ganguly in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter?

During the trailer launch event on Wednesday, Pandey was asked by a media person about the rumors of Ganguly's appearance in the crime drama. Though Pandey did not say much, he responded with a chuckle, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking."



A few days earlier, an image of Ganguly dressed as a cop, surfaced on social media which got fans curious.



Fans however have cited that Ganguly is indeed part of the Khakee: The Bengal Chapter- but will only feature in the promotional videos.

"Former KKR captain Sourav Ganguly shot a promotional ad for Khakee - The Bengal Chapter recently," wrote a fan on X while another wrote, "Cop #SouravGanguly? Ganguly will be seen as cop in Khaki 2 advertisement. The ad shows that “ Dada” got information that audition taking place for Khaki 2 and he came to participate in that audition. "

Cop #SouravGanguly?



Neeraj Pandey's bias for Kolkata

Neeraj Pandey, who created the series, also shared that his personal connection to Kolkata played a role in choosing the city as the backdrop for this new installment.

"I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series... there was a personal bias," he said.

About Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

The series, directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, is a follow-up to Pandey's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, Khakee - The Bengal Chapter tells the story of an IPS officer fighting crime, corruption, and political power.



The trailer showcases the struggles of the officer, who dares to challenge the powerful figures controlling the system. The show is co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

The series features an ensemble cast of Bengali cinema stars, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee. The series is also the first Hindi drama to have mostly a Bengali cast.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20.