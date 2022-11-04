'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' trailer: Neeraj Pandey's new gangster series is high on action

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming cop-drama, 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,' first trailer is here. Starring Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles, the series is inspired by a real-life event.



Based on Amit Lodha’s book, the trailer shows an intense fight between an IPS officer played by Karan Tacker and the villain, Chandan, played by Avinash Tiwary. Set in the early 2000s, the trailer showcases how the entire state has been full of corrupt people and gangsters. Until one day Karan Tacker takes the mantle of making the state crime-free.



The two-minute, gripping trailer is full of politics, drama, action, and emotions.



Backed by National Award winner Neeraj Pandey, the series is directed by Bhav Dhulia and written by Umashankar Singh.



The series also stars Jatin Sarna, Vinay Pathak, Anup Soni, Ravi Kishan, Nikita Dutta, Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Shraddha Das, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita among others.





The official synopsis reads, "As a righteous cop pursues a merciless criminal in Bihar, he finds himself navigating a deadly chase and a moral battle mired in corruption."



'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' will release on Netflix on November 25.