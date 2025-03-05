Netflix India's cop-drama Khakee: The Bihar Chapter had impressed fans and critics when it had released in 2022. The web series is back with season two, with the drama shifting to Bengal this time around. The trailer of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was unveiled amid fanfare at a star studded event in Kolkata on Wednesday and it releases on OTT platform on March 20.



Produced by Friday Storytellers and created by industry veteran Neeraj Pandey, the crime drama is co-directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter trailer unveiled

The new series, set against the backdrop of early 2000s West Bengal, centers on Indian Police Service (IPS) cop Arjun Maitra (played by Bengali superstar Jeet), a principled officer who emerges as a catalyst for change during a period when gangsters and politicians wielded power over Bengal. His determination to change the system amid violence, politics and gang warfare forms the narrative backbone of the show.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter boasts an ensemble featuring some of Bengali cinema’s most well known artists, including Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee. The cast also includes Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das.

At the launch event, showrunner Neeraj Pandey said, “The world of Khakee has always been about larger-than-life conflicts, high-stakes drama, and nuanced characters that redefine the lines between good and evil. With Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, we take this intensity to a whole new level.”

“Set against the vivid backdrop of Kolkata, this chapter delves into gripping power struggles and follows a relentless IPS officer who dares to challenge the system. The entire ensemble cast has delivered exceptional performances, ensuring that ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ is an evolution of the beloved narrative,” Pandey added.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will stream on Netflix on March 20 onwards.

