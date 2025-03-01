Netflix's spy thriller The Recruit may be heading for cancellation. The second season of the show came out after a two-year hiatus due to the Hollywood strike and premiered on the streaming giant in January. The second season was met with positive reactions and has a 92% critical rating and a 77% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Is Netflix cancelling The Recruit?

Showrunner Alexi Hawley had shared his optimism that the series, which stars Noah Centineo, would be renewed for a third season shortly after season 2 premiered. However, according to a new report by The Mirror, Netflix may be cancelling the show.

The decision is influenced by declining viewership due to stiff competition from the second season shows like XO, Kitty and The Night Agent, which also premiered in January and have already been renewed for a third season.

Netflix's history of cancelling shows

Netflix has cancelled many shows after just two seasons despite their popularity and positive critical reception, including Inside Job, Dead Boy Detectives, Shadow and Bone, and The OA, to name a few. As for The Recruit's fate, we should have a definite answer in the coming weeks.

What is The Recruit about?

The series follows Owen Hendricks, a recently graduated lawyer working for the CIA, who becomes entangled in a global cat-and-mouse chase after encountering a former CIA asset who has gone rogue.

In season 2, Owen Hendricks is tasked with uncovering a possible CIA mole in South Korea. The main cast includes Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, and Fivel Stewart.

To save the world, it takes a pair.



Noah Centineo. Teo Yoo. The Recruit returns JANUARY 30. pic.twitter.com/WyVxmLEyv5 — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2025

The first two seasons of The Recruit are currently streaming on Netflix.

