Is Kendall Jenner pregnant!? Model drops hints in latest episode of The Kardashians

During the preview of The Kardashians season 3 episode 4, Kendall Jenner dropped a grenade. When asked by one of the producers of the show, “How’s the pregnancy going?” in a confessional scene, the supermodel kept silent and simply gave a cheeky smile before the camera cut off. This has stirred a lot of rumours.

The new episode of The Kardashians airs on 15 June. The fact of the matter is that has nothing to do with human babies. Yes, there is probably a pregnancy involved but not one with Bad Bunny who is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner. But no, it’s almost certainly not Kendall’s…it’s likely her horse’s. Kendall is all known to be obsessed with her horses and treats them like her own babies. The history of the drama Kendall’s pregnancy news actually initially got released in November 2022. The alcohol brand 818 founder confirmed she was expecting a baby—horse. What actually happened was Kendall just discovered one of her horses was pregnant through surrogacy while she was getting ready for the Met Gala and this got taped for her reality TV show.

To put it in her own words, “Oh my god, I’m having a baby!” she screamed while getting her hair done for the Met Gala. However, immediately after this statement, she clarified. What she meant was that she was having a baby horse: “I just got the news it took.…They just texted me that we have an embryo!”

The plot thickens when Kendall further revealed that she had asked her celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin who is also a horse lover, for horse sperm as a birthday gift. This had happened a year prior after deciding she wanted a baby horse. “Remember when I asked you for sperm? The hairstylist said, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm,’” she added. Everyone thinking @KendallJenner is pregnant. It’s her horse🤣 @#TheKardashians — dshannx (@dshannx) June 8, 2023 × Kendall’s reaction During season 2 of The Kardashians, mom Kris spoke with Kendall about the possibility of her having a baby and confessed, “I was just thinking maybe it’s time to, you know, have a baby.” During the scene, the only sister without a child hilariously choked on her water after hearing her mother’s suggestion and claimed the chat made her “uncomfortable.”

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what? It’s my life. I don’t know if I’m ready yet,” Kendall replied, with Kris immediately snapped, “Are you sure it’s your life?”

“I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life,” Kendall explained in a subsequent confessional after reflecting on the interaction. “I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m okay with that right now.” With this, her fandom grew even stronger.



