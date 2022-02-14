Incredible! Lady Gaga, LeBron James & other celebs reacts to Super Bowl's hip-hop halftime show

The Super Bowl 2022 halftime show has become the talk of the world. Staying true to tradition, NFL put a starry lineup and for the first time, they had entirely rap and hip-hop artists. Stars like Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg took the stage as the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.



The nostalgic performance by the hip-hop stars has taken the internet by storm and the fans can't stop themselves from praising the performance.

Gen Z, nostalgia & racial call! Hip-hop rocks Super Bowl halftime show



Many stars also went wild over the performance and took their social media handles and shared their reaction to the star-studded hip hop performance.

Super Bowl 2022: Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary j Blige spark up half time show



Lady Gaga applauded the performance by calling it a "bomb of radical love": "THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That's what it's all about!!,'' Gaga tweeted.

THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2022 ×

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also reacted on Twitter after the show. "OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!" said the NBA legend, 37, who was in attendance for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022 ×

Khloe Kardashian immediately took to Twitter after the show and said, “That was a great halftime show!”

Fellow hip-hop icon Missy Elliott paid tribute to her friend and frequent collaborator, Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige: "This is what longevity look like."

#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE!👑 this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 14, 2022 ×

The halftime show was kickstarted by Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre with their performance on 'The Next Episode' and 'California Love'.