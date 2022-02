Snoop Dogg dream come true

Snoop Dogg was one of the five performers at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday. Dogg, who opened the show rapping on the roof of a row of homes next to Dr. Dre. said performing at the Super Bowl in his home state a “dream come true.” moment for him.

"I'm still thinking I'm in a dream because I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," the musician, 50, explained in an interview. "We're just going to wait for that moment and put something together that's spectacular, and do what we're known for doing and add on to the legacy."

(Photograph:Twitter)