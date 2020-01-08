'I developed PTSD as a result of being raped', reveals Lady Gaga in heartbreaking interview to Oprah Winfrey

In a heartbreaking Hollywood news update, pop star Lady Gaga recently revealed that she suffered from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) for several years after being raped at the age of 19.

Lady Gaga who is known for her soulful music and lyrics that touches hearts worldwide was a victim of PTSD in her early years after she was violated at a tender age. She sat down with chat show star Oprah Winfrey and revealed myths around mental health and her often questioned equation with good friend and co-star Bradley Cooper, with whom she was linked to after they worked together in ‘A Star Is Born’ after they made rounds together last year at almost all awards show including Golden Globes, BAFTA, Oscars, Grammy and more.

Oprah Winfrey recently kickstarted ‘Oprah 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus’ with Lady Gaga in Florida as the latter opened up majorly about mental health. Not one to mince words or shy from telling the truth, Lady Gaga opened up about PTSD as a result of being raped.

Lady Gaga was heard saying, “I developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma. I all of a sudden became a star and was traveling the world going from hotel room to garage to limo to stage, and I never dealt with it, and then all of a sudden I started to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my entire body that mimicked the illness I felt after I was raped.”

Apart from this, Lady Gaga also opened up about suffering from fibromyalgia, a condition in which a person suffers from widespread pain, fatigue, and cognitive difficulties. The singer-actress treated the condition with medication and therapy for some time and then let it be. She also tried her hands with antipsychotic medication, which helped her to a great extent.

Lady Gaga, however, admitted that she would “spiral very frequently” without medication. She said, "Medicine really helped me. A lot of people are afraid of medicine for their brains to help them. I really want to erase the stigma around this.”