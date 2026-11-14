/HUNTR/X girls are coming! KPop Demon Hunters world tour 2027: Venues, tour dates and more

After ruling Netflix and breaking streaming records, K-pop Demon Hunters is now heading from the screen to the stage. Netflix and AEG Presents have announced the K-pop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour, an arena concert experience that will let fans enjoy the film's hit songs live.

In a first-of-its-kind live K-pop concert experience inspired by Netflix's biggest film of all time, superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey will be taking over the world with their live performance.

When and where is the K-pop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour?

And this will be no ordinary concert; fans are in for an experience they will never forget. With giant screens, next-level tech, real dancers and stunt performers, and animation that reacts in real time, the show will pull you straight inside the world of K-pop Demon Hunters, the description reads on Netflix.

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Fans can also expect several performances of the chart-topping hits with the iconic choreography, and join the fight to seal the Honmoon. Not only the performances by the three girls, but the Saja Boys will show up to steal the spotlight.

With more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028, the tour is planned to visit nearly 50 cities.

The North American leg kicks off with two shows on June 5, 2027, followed by two shows in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center on June 12, a show in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center on June 16, two shows in Chicago, IL at United Center on June 19, a show in Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 23, two shows in Hamilton, ON at TD Coliseum on June 26, two shows in Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena on June 29 and 30, and two shows in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena on July 3, 2027. The North America tour will end on Aug 27 in Tacoma, WA.

European tour dates:

The European run will feature 13 shows across 8 cities, starting in Cologne, DE at LANXESS Arena on September 29, followed by two shows in Brussels, BE at ING Arena on October 2, a stop in Paris, FR at Plenitude Arena on October 5, two shows in Dublin, IE at 3Arena on October 9, a show in Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro on October 12, two shows in Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena Birmingham on October 16, a show in Manchester, UK at AO Arena on October 19, and ending in London, UK with three shows at The O2 from October 22 to 23, 2027.

When and where to get tickets for K-pop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour?