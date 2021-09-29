Watch '13 Minutes' trailer: Disaster film features Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Amy Smart

Trailer for ‘13 Minutes’, the first feature film from director Lindsay Gossling has released.

‘13 Minutes’ follows four families in a Heartland town as they are hit with a tornado, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival. The trailer starts with people in a state of panic as a tornado outbreak is coming. These families have dealt with tornadoes before, but nothing quite like this. Finally, the families come together and try to make it through the night.

The film features Trace Adkins (Deepwater Horizon), Thora Birch (American Beauty), Amy Smart (DC’s Stargirl), Peter Facinelli (Nurse Jackie), Anne Heche (Chicago P.D.,Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights), Paz Vega (The OA), Will Peltz (Manifest), Sofia Vassilieva (The Little Things), and deaf actress and Youtuber Shaylee Mansfield (Netflix’s Noelle).

Watch the trailer here:

Gossling wrote the script with storm chaser Travis Farcombe. Farcombe also produced, alongside Gossling and Karen Harnisch.

13 Minutes will open only in theaters October 29.