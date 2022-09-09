'The Queen' actor Helen Mirren pens heartfelt note for late monarch, 'I am proud Elizabethan'

Veteran actor Helen Mirren, who played the role of Queen Elizabeth twice in her career, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late monarch. Queen passed away peacefully at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. She was 96 years old.



Calling her ''epitome of nobility';, the actress said that she's ''proud to be an Elizabethan''.



Helen, 77 shared a monochrome portrait of the late Queen on her Instagram account and wrote, ''I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.''

Helen played the role of the late monarch two times in her career, first in the film 'The Queen' 2006, and the second time in Stephen Daldry's play 'The Audience'.

The 2006 biographical drama was directed by Stephen Frears and penned by Peter Morgan.



For her outstanding portrayal, Helen won her first Oscar in the Best Actress category at the 2007 Academy awards. She also won a BAFTA and a Tony for the same film.



In her statement to Deadline, Helen said, “I’m mourning along with the rest of my country, the passing of a great Queen''.

''I'm proud to call myself of the Elizabethan age. If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it.''

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, died in the afternoon on Thursday (September 8).

Many other prominent Hollywood celebrities have paid tribute to the monarch, including James Bond actor Daniel Craig, Elton John, and Dwayne Johnson among others.



