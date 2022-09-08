No passport, trained mechanic, two birthdays: Some interesting facts about Queen Elizabeth

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays -- her actual birthday on April 21, which was held in private, and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June, when the summery weather tends to be better for outdoor parades.
As Charles' birthday is at the start of winter on November 14, it is likely he will also have an "official birthday" in a warmer month.
The public celebration -- the Trooping the Colour -- dates back more than 250 years and involves more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians in a display of military precision.
The Royal Air Force concludes proceedings with a fly-past while members of the royal family watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in central London.
Queen has served in WWII
She was not just the princess who lives in the palace. Queen Elizabeth is the first and only woman in the history of the British royal family, who has served in the military. During the Second World War, when she was just 18 years old, Queen got into the Women’s Auxilary Territorial Service (ATS).
First monarch to send an email!
In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II become the first Royal ever to send an e-mail. On March 26, 1976, when Elizabeth visited a telecommunication research centre in England and there, she sent an email using ARPANET.
No passport for Queen
End of the day, she was the Queen of England and she can travel anywhere in this world without a passport. Everyone in the Royal family needs a passport, but she does not need one, even her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh has to carry one.
The reason behind this is that every single passport is issued in the Queen's name, so it does not make sense if she carries her own.
''When travelling overseas, The Queen does not require a British passport. As a British passport is issued in the name of Her Majesty, it is unnecessary for The Queen to possess one. All other members of the Royal Family, including The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales, have passports,'' reads the British Royal website.
Queen learned how to fire a gun at 14
As her preparation to fight Nazis, Queen learned how to shoot a gun with UK's former PM Winston Churchill’s Tommy Gun, when she was a teen.
Queen, 14 and her sister Margaret, 10, learned to shoot in Buckingham Palace gardens.
A trained mechanic
After getting into the army during World War two, the queen learned how to change truck wheels, fix car engines among other things.
Does Queen need a driving license? No
Like the passport, the Queen doesn't need a driver's license to drive a car in England. Special rights are given to the monarch of the country under the royal prerogative.
The late monarch was also free to drive without number plate.
Never went to school
Elizabeth never went to school. But, the best education was provided to her at the palace only.
Many reports suggest that her mother used to keep a special eye on her education, and it was thought back then that a regular school will not be enough for the future Queen.
Especially, highly qualified teachers were called up to the palace for her classes.