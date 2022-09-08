No passport, trained mechanic, two birthdays: Some interesting facts about Queen Elizabeth

Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:54 AM(IST)

As the longest-serving British monarch waves goodbye to the world. Here's looking at some lesser-known facts about Queen Elizabeth II.

Two birthdays

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays -- her actual birthday on April 21, which was held in private, and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June, when the summery weather tends to be better for outdoor parades.

As Charles' birthday is at the start of winter on November 14, it is likely he will also have an "official birthday" in a warmer month.

The public celebration -- the Trooping the Colour -- dates back more than 250 years and involves more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians in a display of military precision.

The Royal Air Force concludes proceedings with a fly-past while members of the royal family watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in central London.

