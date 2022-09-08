Queen Elizabeth II's most iconic fashion moments of all time

Sep 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on Thursday afternoon (September 8) at her home in Balmoral. The longest-serving monarch in Britain's history had a remarkable life, filled with duties, achievements and extraordinary moments. Her undeniable presence and signature style will always be remembered along with the grace and grandeur she carried as the Queen of England. Over the course of her historic time on the throne, the monarch never failed to make a fashion statement. WION looks back at some of Queen Elizabeth II's most iconic outfits through the years.

When the Kennedys met the Queen

A few months after John Kennedy began his presidential term in 1961, he visited Buckingham Palace with his wife Jackie Kennedy. As can be seen in this rare picture, the Queen wore a Hartnell royal blue tulle ballgown along with white gloves for the occasion. 

Princess Margaret's wedding

British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell designed this turquoise-blue dress with a matching bolero jacket for the Queen which she wore at her sister Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones' wedding in May 1960.

California visit in 1983

Straying away from her signature style, the monarch wore this frothy, full-sleeved gown for a meeting with U.S. President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in 1983. The President had hosted a dinner in honour of the Queen and Prince Philip at the de Young Museum in San Francisco.

Royal Variety Performance

Considered one of her most controversial looks, this harlequin sequin gown from the Queen's wardrobe boasted an array of brightly coloured squares. The monarch wore the outfit in 1999 for the Royal Variety Performance.

Opening ceremony of Scottish Parliament

At the official opening of the Scottish Parliament on 1 July 1999, the Queen wore this green silk crepe and lace dress along with a purple coat made of a silk-wool blend. To complete the look, the monarch opted for a matching shawl and a hat made by milliner Philip Somerville. The outfit was designed by Sandra Murray.

