Queen Elizabeth II: 8 best TV, movie portrayal of the British monarch

Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST)

Elizabeth II, known to the world as Queen Elizabeth II or the Queen of the United Kingdom has passed away. There had been concers about her health. Born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London, she was the longest-serving British monarch with 70 years of reign. To put it in perspective, she was the Queen during the second tenure of Winston Churchill as UK prime minister. She was a witness to every major event since the World War II -- Cold War, Iranian Revolution, Gulf War, the Vietnam War, the Fall of Berlin Wall, dissolution of the Soviety Union, and so on.

Setting aside her professional life as a monarch of a country that once ruled much of the world, her personal life has also been pretty dramatic, stories of which have leaked in the press despite best attempts of Buckingham Palace. 

Here are 10 actresses who essayed her in TV shows and movies:
 

Helen Mirren

Until the arrival of Netflix's 'The Crown', Helen Mirren portrayal of the Queen was the most well-known. The veteran English actor portrayed the role in the 2006 film 'The Queen' and even won an Oscar for it. 
 

Claire Foy

A talented actress, Foy's fortunes rose when she was cast as the Queen in Peter Morgan's lavish royal drama 'The Crown'. She played the role with a grace and complexity. The performance, over two seasons of the show, won her two Emmys.
 

Olivia Colman

The Oscar-winning actor took over the role of the Queen Elizabeth II from Foy in the third season of 'The Crown'.
 

Emma Thompson

Another acclaimed actor Thompson played the role in this short film/episode 'Walking the Dogs', which was a part of Playhouse Presents anthology series. 
 

Sarah Gadon

The Canadian actress played the role of the Queen in the 2015 romcom titled 'A Royal Night Out'. 
 

Freya Wilson

The then child actress played a younger version of the Queen in the 2010 Oscar-winning movie 'The King's Speech' with Colin Firth playing the role of Elizabeth II's father, King George VI.
 

Jeannette Charles

While many actresses have given compelling performances in the role of the Queen, none resembled the actual person as much as Charles did. She essayed the Queen multiple times in 'Leos Leiden', 'Queen Kong', 'All You Need Is Cash', and so on.
 

Barbara Flynn

Barbara Flynn portrayed the Queen in the TV serial titled 'The Queen'.
 

