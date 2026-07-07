/'The night Hanoi shook': What 3,000 B-52 sorties In 11 days did to Vietnam and to the war

On December 26, North Vietnam signalled its willingness to return to the negotiating table. The Paris Peace Accords were signed on January 27, 1973 — less than a month after the bombing ended. Whether Linebacker II directly caused the peace agreement remains debated by historians. What is not debated is the timing: eleven days of B-52 strikes produced, within weeks, the negotiated end to a conflict that had dragged on for a decade. The bombers went home. The war was over.