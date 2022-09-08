Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022): Key moments of her life

Queen Elizabeth II was admired not just in the United Kingdom but across the world during her 70 years of service. She is the longest-reigning monarch in British and world history. At the age of 25, she ascended to the throne after her father King George VI's death. As his oldest daughter, she had been third in line to take the throne, however, the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII changed her future.

During her life, the queen had over 600 patronages across a range of charities, professional bodies, military associations and public service organisations in the UK and across the Commonwealth.