'Succession' actor Sarah Snook is better says show's cast post her Covid diagnosis

As the Critics Choice Awards took place early morning (Indian time), Sarah Snook gave it a miss. She had to pick up her Best Supporting Actress for the HBO show 'Succession' but couldn't attend because of COVID-19.

The actress had recebtly tested positive for Covid and is currently recovering. Her cast mate Kieran Culkin, however, informed media that she is felling fine. He said, “She just won an award, she’s fine."

Added costar Brian Cox jokingly, “F**k Covid, she could have got here.”

Sean Penn possibly had a false positive Covid-19 test

Cox later teased that the cast would be heading over the Sarah Snook’s room to celebrate their collective wins and “to see which one gets tested for Covid next.”

Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

Kieran Culkin also won Best Supporting Actor for the same show.

Sarah Snook last attended the Director’s Guild Awards with her Succession team. Mark Mylod took home the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Drama Series award.