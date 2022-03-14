Sean Penn possibly had a false positive Covid-19 test

Sean Penn has reportedly tested positive for Covid shortly after his return from war-torn Ukraine where he was shooting a documentary, but here's the small update that he doesn’t have Covid, after all.



The 61-year-old had been due to attend the Director’s Guild of America Awards on Saturday but was missing from the event. Later, it was director Paul Thomas Anderson, who on stage revealed that he's tested positive for the virus. Penn was scheduled to present Anderson with DGA medallion for directing the Oscar-nominated movie ‘Licorice Pizza’, which also features the actor in a cameo.



“Sean tested positive for COVID, which is kind of crazy considering what he’s done for all of us,” Anderson said. “Like a World War I veteran coming home, slipping on a step. So, it’s a drag not to have him here. It’s a pleasure to work with him and all the actors. It’s the best part of this job that we all have.”



However, on Sunday morning, a rep for Penn told The Hollywood Reporter that it may have been a false positive, however. She added that ''Penn was never symptomatic and he tested negative today, 48 hours after being tested in preparation for attending the DGA Awards.''



As per reports, Penn did a test while he was preparing for attending the DGAs, where the ceremony required attendees to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test result. '



Talking about Penn's place, his ex-wife Leila George appeared on-stage to present Paul with the award.

Meanwhile, Penn recently got back from war-torn Ukraine where he had been filming a documentary on Ukraine during the first days of Russia’s invasion.