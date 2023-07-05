Smallville actress Allison Mack, convicted in NXIVM sex slavery cult, released from prison
Story highlights
Allison Mack, known for her role in Smallville, has been released from a California prison. She pleaded guilty to charges related to her involvement in manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the leader of the NXIVM cult.
Allison Mack, known for her role in Smallville, has been released from a California prison. She pleaded guilty to charges related to her involvement in manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the leader of the NXIVM cult.
Actress Allison Mack, best known for playing the role of Chloe Sullivan in The CW's superhero TV series Smallville, has been released from a prison in California, reported the news agency Associated Press. Mack was handed a three-year imprisonment in 2021 after she pleaded guilty to charges related to manipulation of women into sex slaves for Keith Raniere, a convicted racketeer and sex offender cult leader of NXIVM. AP quoted Federal Bureau of Prisons' online records as saying that she was released on Monday near a prison in Dublin, Califonia, Earlier, Mack had avoided a longer sentence by cooperating with the state in the case against Raniere. She helped prosecutors collect evidence that eventually led to the cult leader's conviction.
Raniere, meanwhile, is serving a 120-year sentence in United States Penitentiary, Tucson.
The NXIVM cult
NXIVM (pronounced "Nexium") was a controversial organsation founded by Raniere in 1998. Initially marketed as a self-help and personal development program, it attracted thousands of members, including individuals from various professional backgrounds, including actors, entrepreneurs, and wealthy individuals. However, over time, it was revealed that NXIVM operated as a cult with manipulative practices and illegal activities.
At its core, NXIVM utilised a multi-level marketing structure, where participants progressed through different courses and levels of involvement. The organization claimed to offer personal growth, empowerment, and success through its programs, which included workshops, executive success programs, and intensive seminars.
However, as investigations unfolded, it became apparent that NXIVM was involved in illegal activities, including sexual exploitation, financial fraud, and manipulation of its members. Raniere was the central figure in the organisation and held significant control over its members. He presented himself as a charismatic leader with a philosophy centered on personal and professional development.
One of the most shocking aspects of NXIVM was the creation of a secret society within the organisation called DOS (Dominus Obsequious Sororium), also known as "The Vow." DOS operated as a master-slave hierarchy, where women were allegedly coerced into providing "collateral" (potentially damaging personal information) and subjected to physical branding. The revelations of these practices eventually led to public outrage and legal action against key members of NXIVM and indeed the conviction of Raniere.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.