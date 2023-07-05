Smallville actress Allison Mack, convicted in NXIVM sex slavery cult, released from prison

Actress Allison Mack, best known for playing the role of Chloe Sullivan in The CW's superhero TV series Smallville, has been released from a prison in California, reported the news agency Associated Press. Mack was handed a three-year imprisonment in 2021 after she pleaded guilty to charges related to manipulation of women into sex slaves for Keith Raniere, a convicted racketeer and sex offender cult leader of NXIVM. AP quoted Federal Bureau of Prisons' online records as saying that she was released on Monday near a prison in Dublin, Califonia, Earlier, Mack had avoided a longer sentence by cooperating with the state in the case against Raniere. She helped prosecutors collect evidence that eventually led to the cult leader's conviction.

Raniere, meanwhile, is serving a 120-year sentence in United States Penitentiary, Tucson.

The NXIVM cult

NXIVM (pronounced "Nexium") was a controversial organsation founded by Raniere in 1998. Initially marketed as a self-help and personal development program, it attracted thousands of members, including individuals from various professional backgrounds, including actors, entrepreneurs, and wealthy individuals. However, over time, it was revealed that NXIVM operated as a cult with manipulative practices and illegal activities.