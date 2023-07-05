Mahesh Babu can't stop gushing as daughter Sitara features on Times Square billboards

Mahesh Babu is a proud father. The superstar recently praised his daughter Sitara as her photo was splashed across the Times Square billboard courtesy of a jewellery ad that she featured in. Sitara is only 11 years old and is already a mega star. The brand ad features the star kid smiling as she sports a stunning piece of jewellery. This was during a Fourth of July celebratory campaign.

Mahesh Babu shared the picture of her daughter featuring on the Times Square and wrote, “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!”

Lighting up the Times Square!! 💥💥💥 So so proud of you my fire cracker ♥️♥️♥️ Continue to dazzle and shine!! 😘😘😘 #SitaraGhattamaneni pic.twitter.com/3ALO0HGNMy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 4, 2023 ×

Sitara also shared photos on her Instagram handle and said she has been jumping with excitement. “Screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn’t be any happier,” she wrote.

Sitara is already popular on the internet. She and her friend Aadhya (daughter of Vamshi Paidipally) started a YouTube channel named Aadya & Sitara, which became an instant hit with about 2.8 lakh subscribers.

As for Mahesh Babu, the actor is currently working with Trivikram Srinivas for the film Guntu Kaaram. The movie also stars Sreeleela, Samyuktha Menon, and Meenakshi Chaudhry in pivotal roles.