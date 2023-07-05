YouTube star Grace Helbig reveals breast cancer diagnosis

American actress, comedian, and YouTube star Grace Helbig has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to her YouTube channel to announce the diagnosis. She said the news has been "shocking" and "surreal" to her and doesn't sound real "but it's real". She added that she found out about the cancer a month ago but needed time to process the news and share it with her more than 2 and a half million fans. It all began, Grace said, when she found a small lump and consulted her doctor. She said, "Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her because she also thought it was abnormal."

She also advised her followers to be on the lookout for the signs, saying, "Get those lumps checked. And don't be afraid to ask the doctor what you think might be a stupid question."

Grace, who is known for sharing humour-tinged vlogs and other comedic videos on YouTube, also said that her diagnosis is of a "triple positive" cancer. She assured her fans that it is "super treatable and highly beatable".

Also Read: Expert tells WION the importance of breast cancer awareness, especially in a country like India What is triple positive breast cancer? A triple positive breast cancer is a specific subtype of breast cancer that is characterised by the presence of three different receptors on the surface of cancer cells: estrogen receptors (ER), progesterone receptors (PR), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). These receptors play important roles in the growth and proliferation of breast cancer cells.

This subtype accounts for a relatively small proportion of breast cancer cases, estimated to be around 15-20%. Who is Grace Helbig? A Woodbury, New Jersey native, Grace was born on September 27, 1985. She rose to fame as a YouTuber in the early days of the Google-owned video-sharing website. She gained prominence through her YouTube channel, where she created and hosted comedic videos. Her channel features a variety of content, including vlogs, sketches, challenges, and interviews.

Apart from her successful YouTube career, Grace Helbig has ventured into various other entertainment mediums. She has hosted and co-hosted television shows, including The Grace Helbig Show on E! and Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig podcast. She has also appeared in films such as Camp Takota and Dirty 30.

