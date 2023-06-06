Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix shines in first look as Emperor in Ridley Scott film
Story highlights
Ridley Scott's upcoming historical drama Napoleon explores the French emperor's rise to power and his intense relationship with Empress Joséphine. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, the film's first look was revealed at Apple's WWDC 2023 event.
Later this year, Ridley Scott will be back with another historical drama, Napoleon. The film explores Napoleon's ascent to power and his tumultuous and addictive bond with Empress Joséphine. In the lead role of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte stars Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, who also worked with Scott in 2000's Gladiator. The first look of the actor from the film was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2023 event. The short glimpse shows Phoenix dressed in full Napoleon attire as he confidently strides across a ship. The film promises to be a compelling affair, considering the calibre of people involves, both off and on-screen.
First look at Joaquin Phoenix as French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in NAPOLEON pic.twitter.com/IHCml400Ra— Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) June 5, 2023
Strong supporting cast
In addition to Phoenix, Napoleon also has a stellar supporting cast. Vanessa Kirby essays the role of Empress Joséphine. The rest of the cast includes Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, Gavin Spokes, and Mark Bonnar.
What to expect
Audiences can expect a gripping exploration of the French emperor's rise to power and his complex relationship with Empress Joséphine. With Scott's visionary direction and attention to detail, viewers can anticipate a visually stunning and historically immersive experience. The film is likely to delve into the tumultuous nature of Napoleon's reign, his military campaigns, and the personal struggles he faced as a larger-than-life figure.
Phoenix, as a rule, never disappoints when he is given a character with enough depth. His ability to fully immerse himself in a character's emotions and complexities ensures that we can anticipate a powerful portrayal in his portrayal of Napoleon.
Napoleon release date
Napoleon will be released on November 22, 2023.
