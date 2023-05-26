Beau Is Afraid review: Joaquin Phoenix film is a surreal, mind-bending journey worth taking

Over the last few years, I have made it a point to deliberately seek out more challenging works of art, be it novels, films, or television. This was not easy, since like most of you I grew up on a steady diet of popular entertainment and big, blockbuster franchises. But once I was able to wet my feet, there was no looking back. I found myself, automatically and without effort, drawn to works that are products of a distinct vision and authorial voice. Now, in an age when the industrious gears of creativity are often consumed by formulaic and profit-driven endeavours, I have found a deep appreciation for these stories that do not follow conventional narrative structures, plots that go nowhere (or at least seem to go nowhere), that test the boundaries of storytelling and demand patience from their audience, characters that are sad and funny, pitiful and inspiring, and often not heroic.

I credit writer-director Ari Aster and his scintillating debut Hereditary for that shift in my relationship with art. I also liked his next Midsommar, but not nearly as much. His latest Beau Is Afraid has already proven to be extremely divisive overseas, but I was profoundly surprised to find myself enjoying something that many critics have described as a chore and a grind.

The genre-defying film (Wikipedia calls it 'surrealist tragicomedy horror' and it is far from an exhaustive summation) explores a series of bizarre and haunting events that shape the life of its protagonist, Beau Wasserman, played by Joaquin Phoenix. What is Beau is Afraid about? Beau Wasserman, a neurotic man, embarks on a surreal and twisted journey to attend his mother's funeral. He misses his flight due to his keys and luggage being stolen, and he is then locked out of his apartment by a mob of homeless people. He is attacked by an intruder, a police officer, and a murderer on the street, and to make matters worse, he is hit by a food truck. Awakening from this traumatic experience, he finds himself in the home of a married couple who have a daughter struggling with suicidal thoughts and a volatile war veteran. And on and on.

And believe it or not, it gets far stranger. This film ventures into realms of strangeness you couldn't even begin to fathom. At one point, it felt as though it was I who was losing my grip on reality. I exaggerate, but only slightly.

Oh, and before I forget, some or none of these events might not really have happened and our protagonist may just be imagining all of it. There is a lot of ambiguity in the film and a dream-like quality to everything that is not dispersed even at the end.

Is Beau is Afraid worth watching? As you can tell, this film will not tickle everyone's fancy, but if you enjoy having your mind twisted like a pretzel, then buckle up and prepare for a wild ride. To borrow (and twist) a popular quote from Forrest Gump, Beau is Afraid is like a box of chocolates, except some of those chocolates are filled with existential dread. It tests the patience of viewers with its almost three-hour runtime, but for those willing to invest their time and attention, it offers a highly rewarding experience.

It need not be said, but Phoenix's performance in Beau is Afraid is a mesmerising tour de force. It is a haunting portrayal by one of the best actors of his generation, and I daresay even better than his Oscar-winning turn in Joker. With a delicate interplay of nuanced gestures, penetrating gazes, and an unguarded vulnerability, Phoenix captures the character's internal turmoil with a rare and unfiltered authenticity, immersing viewers in the raw essence of Beau's struggles.

Aster's signature attention to detail is evident in every frame of Beau Is Afraid. Even the seemingly haphazard sequences reveal themselves upon closer examination to be meticulously crafted and artistically staged. The film thrives on controlled chaos, blending elements of unpredictability with a deliberate vision. Pawel Pogorzelski's cinematography is atmospheric, capturing the tension and despair that permeate the narrative.

The imagery is often symbolic and metaphorical, adding another layer of depth to the story. Have fun interpreting and analysing its meaning. I know I did.

